District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath has made tight arrangements for the Saleswaram fair
Nagarkurnool: Saleswaram Jatara popularly known as Telangana Amarnath in Lingala mandal in Nallamalla forests of Nagar Kurnool district starts today and ends on 24th. So the roads leading to Saleswaram are very narrow. District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said that 300 police personnel have been armed to prevent any untoward incident. He said that arrangements have been made to prevent any incident from happening in traffic, and if there is any problem due to rain, vehicles like JCB and tractors have also been kept ready. He said that nearly 2 lakh devotees will come to the Saleswaram fair in the Nallamalla forests, and arrangements have been made for them without any problem. District SP congratulated the devotees going to Saleswaram Jatara.