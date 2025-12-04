District SP Reviews Security for Maddimadugu Brahmotsavam

Nagar kurnool: Nagar Kurnool District SP Dr. Sangram Singh G Patil visited Maddimadugu and inspected the security arrangements made for the Anjaneya Swamy annual Brahmotsavam celebrations. After reviewing the preparations, the SP offered prayers at the Maddimadugu Anjaneya Swamy temple.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the blessings of Lord Anjaneya would always be upon the people of the district, wishing that everyone lives with happiness, peace, and good health.

He further stated that the upcoming gram panchayat elections will be conducted in a peaceful and harmonious atmosphere with strict security measures in place.