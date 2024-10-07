District SP Rohith Raju Hands Over Reward Cheques to Surrendered Maoists

BADRADRIKOTHAGUDEM : District Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohith Raju IPS handed over reward cheques to five surrendered members of the banned CPI Maoist party at a special program held today at the Chintur Police Station. The Maoists, who recently gave up their arms and surrendered to the authorities, received financial rewards as part of the government's rehabilitation program.

Speaking at the event, SP Rohith Raju emphasised the government's commitment to providing full rehabilitation and support to Maoists who choose to surrender and lead a peaceful life. He urged other members of the outlawed group to follow suit and integrate into society for a better future.

The event was attended by Additional SP T. Sai Manohar, SB Inspector Srinivas, Chintur CI Raju Varma, and SI Narsireddy, among others.



Rewards of the Surrendered Maoists are as Follows:

1. Madivi Somamma (alias Sunitha/Gangi)

- Wife of Linga, Resident of Pottamangu

- Reward: ₹4,00,000

2. Madakam Linga (alias Rakesh)

- Son of Chukka, Resident of Pottamangu

- Reward: ₹4,00,000

3. Madivi Bhadrayya (alias Budhra/Krishna)

- Son of Bheemayya, Resident of Errampadu

- Reward: ₹4,00,000

4. Kattam Pojjayya

- Son of Ganga, Resident of Puttapadu

- Reward: ₹40,000

5. Kalmu Budhra

- Son of Doola, Resident of Puttapadu

- Reward: ₹20,000



































