District SP T. Srinivas Rao Guides Probationary SIs on Police Station Duties and Training in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: District SP, T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, has advised the probationary Sub-Inspectors (SIs) to enhance their understanding of police station functioning and other duties, and to perform their responsibilities diligently during their probationary period.

Today, eight civil SIs, who have completed their training and have arrived in the district for a nine-month probationary period, reported to the District SP at the District Police Office.

During this occasion, the District SP stated that, according to the given schedule, four officers will be assigned for Greyhounds training, while the other four officers will be assigned to police stations. After completing police station training, they will undergo Greyhounds training, and those who complete Greyhounds training will be assigned to police stations. He emphasized the need for probationary officers to gain comprehensive knowledge of police station functioning, including responsibilities as constables, head constables, station writers, and Station House Officers (SHO) in various divisions, and to carry out their duties responsibly.

The SP further highlighted the importance of promptly responding to Dial-100 calls, serving Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs), handling court duties, and ensuring proper reception functioning. He also stressed the need to stay updated on the new trends in crime in society and to develop a keen understanding of these evolving threats.

The probationary SIs who reported to the district are:

1. M. Tejaswini

2. B. Taraka

3. S. Satish Kumar Reddy

4. A. Kiran Kumar

5. S. Tarun Kumar Reddy

6. A. Venkatesh Goud

7. B. Swathi

8. N. Kumar.