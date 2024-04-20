  • Menu
District Transport Officer Chinna Balu seized 15 vehicles for driving against the rules

District Transport Department Officer Chinna Balu said that a case has been registered and seized against 15 vehicles running against the rules in Nagar Kurnool district.

Nagarkurnool: District Transport Department Officer Chinna Balu said that a case has been registered and seized against 15 vehicles running against the rules in Nagar Kurnool district.

Eight lift goods vehicles, three tractors, one harvester and three heavy goods vehicles were seized as they were running against the rules, he said.

On this occasion, District Transport Department Officer Chinna Balu warned that strict action will be taken against those who drive vehicles against the rules. In this program. He said that Inspector Anup Reddy and other transport department staff participated.

