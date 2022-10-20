Diwali special trains between various destinations

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during Diwali festival, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between various destinations.

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam (no-07401) will depart from Secunderabad at 7.50 pm and arrive Visakhapatnam at 10.30 am. The date of journey is October 21. This train will halt at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikalur, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Tuni, Anakapalle and Duvvada stations.

Secunderabad-Tirupati (no-07451) will depart from Secunderabad at 8.25 pm and arrive Tirupati at 8.20 am. The train will ply on October 20. This train will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations.

Kacheguda-Puri (no-07565) will depart from Kacheguda at 8.45 pm and arrive Puri at 5.30 pm. The train will service on October 21, Puri-Kacheguda (no-07566) will depart from Puri at 10.45 pm and arrive Kacheguda at 9.45 pm. The date of journey is October 22. These special trains will stop at Malkajgiri, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Madhira, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Anakapalle, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Berhampur and Khurda Road stations in both the directions.

Secunderabad-Santragachi (no-02774) will depart from Secunderabad at 8.40 am and arrive Santragachi at 10.25 am. The train will ply on October 22, Santragachi-Secunderabad (no-02773) will depart from Santragachi at 6.45pm and arrive Secunderabad at 9.30 pm. The date of journey is October 23.

These trains will stop at Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Guntur, Vijayawada, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Berhampur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore and Kharagpur stations in both the directions.