DK Aruna lashes out at KCR

Hyderabad: Former minister and BJP national vice-president DK Aruna on Monday slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao alleging that the latter was holding press meets for hours together as he did not have any reason to go to the people in the State.



Speaking to media persons at the State party headquarters here, Aruna claimed that KCR was not able to digest the huge response received by their party's public meeting recently and added that he was making baseless comments against their national leaders of the party out of frustration.

Referring to the language used by KCR against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said that people were disliking politics due to leaders like KCR. She claimed that the people had beaten up KCR for cheating them as passport broker. Alleging that KCR had insulted Jogulamba temple deity, she said KCR would meet his fate for making the insulting remarks.