DK Aruna obstructed construction of Narayanapet irrigation project: Revanth

Kodangal: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy alleged that former minister and BJP candidate for Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha DK Aruna has obstructed the Narayanpet Lift Irrigation project, which is designed aimed at providing vital irrigation facilities to the drought-affected areas in Kodangal, Narayanapet and Makthal Assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.

Addressing the Congress party's meeting at Kodangal on Tuesday, the Chief Minister alleged that DK Aruna had managed to get a big post in the Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP), but failed to bring funds from the Centre for the development of Mahabubnagar district.

"DK Aruna, who worked as the minister in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and is now continuing a senior leader in the BJP, has done nothing for the development of Mahabubnagar district. She doesn't have any rights to seek votes in the Lok Sabha elections," Revanth Reddy pointed out.

Urging the people to take advantage of the opportunity that came to the Palamuru district after 70 years and asked them stand by him, the Chief Minister assured that the district would be developed for the next hundred years.

On the occasion, Revanth Reddy reiterated that the agriculture loan waiver of Rs. 2 lakh would be completed by August 15.

He alleged that the previous BRS government had neglected the development of Palamuru district and didn't complete even a single irrigation project in 10 years.