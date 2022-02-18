Do we need new Constitution?

Ever since the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, pitched for changing the Constitution, it triggered animated discussions in political and legal circles. Consequently, the members from different sections of society expressed their views on the subject. Most of them are averse to any such need to change the Constitution.

It's time the gaps are filled in the Constitution

The Constitution cannot be changed and rather it can only be amended as per the needs of the current times. As well said by the Chief Minister KCR, there are many loopholes and gaps in our Constitution. Besides, the times have changed ever since the Constitution came into place. The Constitution was prepared according to the needs and requirements of those times, but there has to be a mechanism wherein amendments have to be brought as per the present situation, which will help in removing the useless provisions which are not required as per present times, and every care should be taken to bring in all the required laws as per present needs which will make our Constitution a prefect one. I totally agree with our CM that a Committee needs to be formed for finding the lapses or gaps in the Constitution of India in the present scenario and if it is so in the favour and betterment of the society, then it has to be suitably amended within systematic rules and regulations of the country.

— CA Naveen Kumar Agarwal, Vice-Chairman – Agarsen Bank Hon.Secretary – Agarwal Siksha Samiti

Our Constitution is a mix of rigidness and flexibility

The world's longest written Indian Constitution contains 395 Articles and 12 Schedules for the protection of each and every citizen. Since it's introduction in 1950, for over last seven decades, about 90 Articles and 105 amendments till October 2021, have been effected to suit the changing times. Our Constitution is neither rigid nor flexible enough, but it is a synthesis of both. The drafting committee of seven members headed by Dr B R Ambedkar as Chairman has incorporated all the much-needed aspects that can protect the duties and responsibilities of all citizens. Since it's enactment, the country has progressed rapidly passing through industrial, green, computer, nano and now digital revolutions by making many amendments according to the need of the hour. At this moment, the necessity of the new Constitution in place of existing powerful Constitution has no meaning. I strongly feel that the implementation of it has to be in letter and spirit, which is mostly in the hands of ruling political parties.

— Capt Dr Madhusudan Reddy Burra Principal Rtd, SRR Govt College, Karimnagar

KCR talk on new Constitution sounds irrational

The Constitution of India was written by Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar who pursued all the Constitutions across the world before writing our own. It was the Constitution that played a crucial role in the uplift of the downtrodden from the clutches of slavery by giving equal rights to vote, equal opportunity in social, economic and political aspects. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's recent discussion on changing the Constitution sounds irrational. He should not forget that it was because of The Constitution of India, Telangana State was made possible and therefore formed and gave him the opportunity to become the Chief Minister. There is a need for the leaders to introspect whether the vow they took to follow and implement the very Constitution was being implemented in its full capacity or not. Perhaps it is true, the Spirit of Ambedkar has not been implemented in its factual ability, however, it doesn't encourage people to call for a debate on changing the Constitution.

— Robin Zaccheus, RTI Activist. Hyderabad

We need only amendments

Does India needs a new Constitution? No, it's not required. Instead of a new Constitution, we need only amends to the present one. So far, 105 times the Constitution has been amended for the benefit of citizens. Our Indian Constitution contains all the great factors and all the better mechanism to make our country great. However, still many atrocities are taking place. In order to put an end to current problems, we just need amendments. Article 368 allows the Parliament to amend the Constitution. Instead of new Constitution, the respective officers and government should conduct survey and as per the majority opinion, the Constitution can be amended. Initially Constitution of India borrowed features from other countries. Why not now? The best feature of other countries Constitution can be incorporated in our Constitution if it can benefit the people.

— Ramesh Pittla Mudhiraj, Advocate. Hyderabad

The Constitution is well-written by framers, we don't need another one

On November 26, 1949, the constituent assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, which came into effect from January 26, 1950. From that very day, there is no such idea or debate on a new Constitution. In my opinion, a new Constitution isn't necessary for India. I don't think anyone who has read the Constitution will vouch for a new one, as it is well-written by the framers. Our framers borrowed many features from many countries, but made sure to adopt the best features of everything.

The Constitution of India is sound enough to ensure you a disciplined life as a citizen. Instead of making a new Constitution, we should rather work on making the existing one more workable by abiding to its true spirit. The Architect of Indian Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar quoted two things about our Constitution: "I feel that the Constitution is workable, it is flexible and it is strong enough to hold the country together both in peacetime and in wartime. Indeed, if I may say so, if things go wrong under the new Constitution, the reason will not be that we had a bad Constitution. What we will have to say is that Man was vile." "However good a Constitution may be, if those who are implementing it are not good, it will prove to be bad. However bad a Constitution may be, if those implementing it are good, it will prove to be good."

— G. Srivedarsamhitha Reddy, BA LLB, Khammam