Docs verification for PHC and CAP quota students held
Nirmal: The document verification process for Physical Handicapped (PHC) and Children of Armed Personnel (CAP) quota students was successfully held on Thursday at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Basar.
The event was personally supervised by the University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Govardhan. He stated that the verification process was conducted transparently and in accordance with all regulations.
Students under the PHC quota with conditions such as Hearing Impairment, Mental Retardation, Multiple Disorders, Orthopaedic Disabilities, and Visual Impairment participated in the event. Their medical verification was carried out by a team of government doctors from Nirmal district.
Verification of documents for children of armed forces personnel (under the CAP quota) was carried out impartially under the supervision of officials from the respective armed departments. All documents were reviewed and authenticated.
The provisional selection list of verified students will be published on the official university website. It is scheduled to be released on July 4. The first phase of counseling is set to begin on July 7, according to officials.
The event was successfully coordinatedby OSD Prof. Muralidharshan, Convener Dr Chandrasekhar, Co-conveners Dr Devaraju, Dr Vittal, Rakesh Reddy, Harikrishna Mantapuri, Badrinarayana, Mohan Babu, and other staff and officials.