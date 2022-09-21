Doctor injured after taxi hit bike in Hyd

Hyderabad: A doctor who was riding pillion on a bike taxi was injured after an unidentified car hit the bike at Malakpet on Tuesday night.

The doctor identified as K Shravani of Hastinapuram, was going on a bike along with the driver M Venkataiah after booking the bike from Hastinapuram to Malakpet. On the way, as they reached Moosarambagh, an unidentified car hit the bike, throwing both Venkataiah and Shravani off the bike.

The police shifted the injured persons to hospital. A case was booked and investigation is on.