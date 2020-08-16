Doctor turned MLA Sanjay treats coronavirus patient in Jagtial

The doctor turned MLA Sanjay administered treatment to a coronavirus patient who was in home isolation in Jagtial.

Getting into details, the patient Shankar Goud broke his leg and suffered head injuries when he accidentally fell on the ground at his home. Goud was shifted to a hospital where he also underwent coronavirus tests, the results of which came positive. He was advised to remain in home isolation.

MLA Sanjay learned about Shankar Goud's condition and visited to his home wearing a PPE kit along with orthopaedic surgeon Dr Naveen and assistant Ravi Kiran. The MLA and the doctor treated the patient's leg. "Since Goud has no symptoms of coronavirus, we have given him treatment for his leg," the MLA said.

Dr Naveen said that the patient is suffering from severe leg pain. The treatment relieves him from pains, he added. "The coronavirus patients need love and care not to get scared by seeing them," Dr Naveen said.