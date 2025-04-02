Doctorate awarded for human rights reportage during Covid-19

Hyderabad: Researcher Dr Shaikh Chand Ahmed has been awarded a doctorate from the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Osmania University for his groundbreaking research titled ‘Human Rights Reportage: A study of representations in select print media and journalist practices’. His thesis, guided by Professor K Nageshwar, has been adjudged as the best by the examiners.

The research was conducted with a view to analyse the reportage of human rights in select print media, and journalist practices of Indian media during the first lockdown of Covid-19 pandemic. Using a mixed-method research design, a content analysis was carried out to analyse the human rights reportage in two selected English newspapers, followed by a survey of 100 journalists to gain insights on journalist practices during the same period.