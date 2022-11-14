Documentary films on TS devpt, schemes bag top awards

Hyderabad: Documentary films on the Telangana State development and schemes won multiple top excellence awards at the prestigious 16th PRCI Global Communication Conclave held in Kolkata on Saturday.

DSN Films won multiple top awards at the prestigious Public Relations Council of India Annual Excellence Awards for 2022 presented at the Conclave. Dulam Satyanarayana, CEO and MD, DSN Films Pvt Ltd, international award winning documentary filmmaker received the awards.

The award categories in which DSN FILMS won include CRYSTAL Award - Arts, Culture, Sports Campaign for Buddhavanam, Spiritual Tourism Film GOLD Award - Visionary Leadership Campaign of the Year, Progressive Telangana led by CM KCR, GOLD Award - Travel, Leisure and Hospitality Campaign for

Telangana Tourism Somasila Tourism Circuit, GOLD Award-Health Care Communication Films for Covid-19, Awareness Campaign in Telangana, BRONZE Award - Government Communication Films for Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Beema films.

Dulam Satyanarayana thanked the jury and PRCI for recognising their efforts in creating a series of audio-visual content for Telangana government. He said, "These awards would not have been possible without the opportunities, support and encouragement of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao. These awards are encouragement for our future endeavours and sustained growth."

He has also thanked various government departments and officials for such great opportunities and cooperation.