Doddi Komuraiah was inspiration for Telangana movement

Hyderabad: Finance Minister Harish Rao said that Telangana's first martyr was Doddi Komuraiah. He said that Komuraiah was the inspiration for the Telangana movement.

Harish Rao laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Kuruma Sangam building in Mamidipalli, Kandi Mandal, of Sangareddy district on Sunday. Later, the bronze statue of Doddi Komuraiya installed at Pothireddypally chowk was unveiled.

He said that the Kuruma community's Atma Gaurav Bhavan would be completed in Hyderabad in the next two months. He said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao presented the honour of giving the post of chairman of Komuravelli Mallanna temple to the Kuruma community members.

Harish Rao alleged that the BJP Government at the centre had been asked to establish the BC welfare department, but there has been no response. He informed that the second phase of the sheep distribution program would start after Ugadi and Sri Ram Navami.