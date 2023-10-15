Don't get confused, think who has done good, KCR tells people at Husnabad meeting

Telangana Chief Minister KCR addressed the people of Husnabad in Siddipet district as part of the election campaign and emphasised the importance of recalling the development and progress carried out in Telangana ahead of elections. He said people should not get confused and should think of who has done good.

Stating that BRS has clinched a massive victory in 2018 after starting the campaign from Husnabad, KCR urged everyone to pay attention to his words and think before voting instead of blindly following what others say. He stressed the importance of each vote, as it has the power to change mindsets and shape the future of the taluka, district, and state. KCR calls on people not to listen to anybody instead take a decision with their conscience before voting.

KCR asserted Telangana's achievements, including its top position in per capita income, electricity consumption, provision of fresh water, greenery, and sanitation in rural areas and highlighted the state's success in industrial policy, attracting investments, generating employment opportunities, and excelling in the IT sector. "Despite the challenges posed by the center and opposition parties, Telangana overcame them and achieved remarkable successes," KCR said adding that people should consider all theses issues while voting.