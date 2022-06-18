Don't get provoked by caste & communal difference, KTR advises people

Nagarkurnool: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday advised the people not to get carried away by the caste politics promoted by Congress party or get provoked by communal differences being fuelled by the BJP party. KTR laid foundation and inaugurated development works worth Rs.170 crore in Kollapur constituency here on Saturday. Addressing at a public meeting on the occasion, the Minister stated both Congress and BJP were desperate for grabbing power and had least commitment towards people's welfare.

KTR recalled that since last eight years, the TRS government has been relentlessly working with welfare and development as its agenda. On the contrary both Congress and BJP were spewing venom by promoting caste politics and communal differences, he slammed.

KTR mentioned that recently, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi announced farmers declaration at Warangal and urged the people to give one more chance to the party. But the Congress MP should keep in mind that people had given Congress party 10 chances and in turn it ruined the State and entire country, the Minister said.

"Congress party is on its last legs. It has only history but no future," said Rama Rao amidst cheers from the gathering.

Similarly, the BJP-led Central government with its unilateral decisions and poor vision was destroying the nation, he slammed.

Before Narendra Modi took charge as the Prime Minister, the price of domestic cylinder was Rs.400 and now it has escalated to Rs.1000. He had assures to get all the money deposited in banks abroad and distribute the same into each citizen's account. Eight years have passed by but not a single rupee was deposited in the account, he pointed out.

"Do not get carried away by the false assurances of the BJP. We need a Chief Minister like K Chandrashekar Rao, whose only agenda is people's welfare," Rama Rao said to the people.

Construction of a bridge across River Krishna at Somasila was approved and a national highway with Rs.1200 crore was sanctioned. These works would transform Kollapur as a junction between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he said.

Thanking Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy for approving a mango market in Kollapur, he said if lands were allotted, then food processing units would also be set up in the constituency.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud and others also spoke on the occasion.