'Don’t get sold out to ‘Dorala’ money'

Kodangal/Gadwal/ Bhongir: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday cautioned people of Telangana to be wary of the ‘Dorala’ government which would be coming to them with money bags to buy their votes in the name of micromanagement of polls. She said people of Telangana should reject all such allurements and prove that they are not for sale.

Priyanka Gandhi in her fiery speech at Kodangal constituency asked them to bring in ‘people’s government’ for fulfilling the State’s aspirants. She alleged that if the BRS is voted to power again, the government will continue to run from "farmhouse" and the land and liquor mafia will rule the state.

There will not be any employment opportunities. Appealing to people to vote for the Congress, she listed out the "six guarantees" announced by the party for the November 30 assembly polls.



The policies of BRS are for big businesspeople. They do not have anything for the small businesspeople, middle class, poor, Dalits and Adivasis. “Telangana's poor are becoming poorer and the BRS party is getting richer," she added.

At Kodangal, from where PCC chief A Revanth Reddy is contesting, Priyanka said she doesn’t know KCR personally but had been seeing and assessing his work. Maybe his intentions before coming to power were to work for welfare of the people, but after coming to power his focus seems to have shifted towards creating wealth for his own family.

KCR had disappointed all sections by failing to fulfil the aspirations of all those who sacrificed their lives for a separate state. All important departments were vested with his family members and the concentration was on wealth creation not for the state but for the family, she alleged. She said the youth did not get jobs, farmers were left in the lurch. BRS proved that it was the most incompetent government.

“In the history of India this was the first time that a Chief Minister was running the government from a farmhouse, while supporting the land, sand, wine and mine mafia,” she said.

Those who had filled in applications of Dharani had lost their lands. It is now time not to allow Dorala Telangana to get strengthened. Bring in change, this is your state and time has come that Rythu and Praja Telangana was formed and Dalits and Adivasis become part of the development.

She said while BRS had benefitted family, the BJP government at the Centre benefitted big businessmen like Adani and had written off their loans and was handing over public institutions to such businessmen. The Modi government has money for the new Parliament House, G20 Summit but has no money for welfare programmes.