Don't hesitate to call cops in distress

Zaheerabad: She Team leader Shanu Bai said girl students and women should reach out to cops by dialing up police helpline 100. She Team participated in the awareness programme at Srikrishnaveni School on Monday.

Explaining various safeguards for women to protect themselves from offenders, she said the details about informers would be kept secret and action would be strictly taken against the people who resort to eve teasing and troubling women. Constables Nagaraju, Matchender, principal Vishista Reddy and staff were present.