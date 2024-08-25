Don’t hesitate to demolish KTR’s farmhouse: BJP

Hyderabad: Medak MP Raghunandan Rao has demanded the State government to demolish all the illegal buildings of Opposition BRS party leaders. He alleged that the Congress and the BRS parties were playing dramas over the demolition of the illegal structures by HYDRA. “The Congress government is saying that HYDRA was set up with good intentions. If that is true, the buildings occupied and constructed by the BRS leaders especially those belonging to KTR, Kavitha and Harish Rao,” he demanded. Rao asked CM Revanth Reddy as to why he was afraid to demolish the farmhouses belonging to KTR and other BRS party leaders.

He criticized the Revanth Reddy government for being afraid of former chief minister KCR and the BRS party. He said that encroachments had increased during the 10-year rule of the BRS party and demanded action against those involved in encroachments during KCR’s tenure. He challenged the Congress government to demolish the farmhouse constructed by KTR in Janwada in violation of rules. “The ruling party leaders are saying that cases have been filed against the leaders who have encroached upon the FTL and buffer zones of tanks and if that is true then why are they not being arrested,” he asked.

Raghunandan Rao recalled that in 2014, the High Court had ordered the demolition of N- convention centre owned by actor Nagarjuna. He asked as to why the BRS, which was in power then, did not take action against the N-convention centre. He demanded that the then Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao should tell as to what was behind the N Convention centre. He also demanded that KTR should be arrested as the first accused in the case of not taking action against the management of the N-convention centre for encroachments of the tanks.