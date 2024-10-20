Don’t lose golden chance, CM appeals to Group-I aspirants

Hyderabad: Emphasising that they may lose the ‘golden chance’, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appealed to protesting Group-I aspirants to call off their agitation. He urged them not to fall into the trap laid by Opposition parties which are seeking to in cash the situation politically while jeopardising their future.

Addressing the concluding programme of three-day police duty meet held at Telangana Police Academy on Saturday, Chief Minister pointed out the dismissal of pleas by the High Court. He said that the notification at this juncture cannot be altered and the process has to reach its conclusion. He urged the candidates to disregard the misinformation regarding the Group-I exams, assuring them that the process was being conducted fairly under the GO 29.

He said with a ration of 1:50 from the Preliminary exam results, the candidates were selected for the Mains based on merit. “Almost 95% have already received their hall tickets. Only 4 to 5% are yet to take. This is a golden chance. Call off the protest and keep away from any kind of apprehensions,” CM underlined.

Alleging instigation by Opposition political parties, Revanth Reddy said that these parties which failed to provide employment to unemployed during their tenure of 10 years were now trying to provoke the job aspirants for selfish political gains. CM requested the police officials to avoid filing cases against the Group-I aspirants who have been protesting, as it would impact their future. He hoped that they would call off and attend the Mains from October 21.

Announcing State government plans for the welfare of policemen, the Chief Minister said a Young India Police School for the children of policemen will be established from next academic year. With an allocation of 50 acres, the school will have international standards on par with the top schools. This school will initially have 5th to 8th grade, which will be expanded in at different phases to include Graduation.

In a clear message to the Tollywood celebrities approaching him to give exemption to hike on new releases, the Chief Minister said that only those movies which support campaigns against drugs and cyber crimes would be exempted. “Those who follow the norm of showing separate videos will be exempted.

This should be part of a campaign of social responsibility,” he said.