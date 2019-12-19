Don't neglect cases: Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt tells cops

Kothagudem: District Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt directed police personnel to not neglect cases. The senior officer was conducting a crime meeting with all officers at conference hall in Kothagudem on Wednesday. Speaking at the meeting, he appreciated the police officers for clearing 368 cases in National Lok Adalat. He also asked them to concentrate on the issues pertaining to women and children in the district.



He asked the officers to conduct awareness programmes on traffic in the district. He directed them to respond on dial 100 calls and take action immediately. SP Dutt said open rowdy sheets against criminals who cause nuisance in their limits. He asked the officers to clear pending cases and co-ordinate with the court officials.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) A Ramana Reddy, Additional Superintendent (AR) B Krishnaiah, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bhadrachalam Rajesh Chandra, DSPs SM Ali, Prasad, Ravinder Reddy, and Circle Inspectors and Sub Inspectors attended the meeting.