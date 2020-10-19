Don't regularise encroached lands: Loksatta Udyama Samstha

Karimnagar: The representatives of Loksatta Udyama Samstha (LUS) urged District Collector K Shashanka not to regularise the houses under LRS that have been constructed illegally in municipal parks and other government lands in various parts of Karimnagar town.



In a letter addressed to the Collector and a copy of which was released to the media here on Sunday, LUS district president N Srinivas and secretary Prakash Holla stated that the illegal constructions were taken up in survey number 415 in the park in Kothi Rampur locality. Some illegal construction was aldo taken up along with encroaching several acres of land that was allocated for park in TNGO's colony in Bhagath Nagar, they said.

The leaders further informed that there were encroachments of government lands in Subhash Nagar and Saptagiri Colony in Karimnagar town with illegal constructions.

They alleged that after the government introduced new LR scheme, the illegal occupants will now apply for LRS for regularisation of their land, which is government property encroached by them.

They urged the Collector to issue appropriate orders for not regularising the government lands and parks encroached by land sharks. They also urged the authorities to restore all the 44 municipal parks in the town that were encroached by land grabbers denying lung space for the residents of the town.