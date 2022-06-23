Don't remain just mute spectators, CPI tells cops

Hanumakonda: The police were playing mute spectator role even though the goons belonging to the land mafia were attacking the hapless poor, CPI national secretary K Narayana said. Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he criticised the police for taking the sides of realtors who allegedly have links with the ruling TRS leaders.

"At least 40 persons sustained injuries when the henchmen of the realtors attacked the poor who set up their huts on government land near Gundla Singaram village, near Hanumakonda. The police remained silent when the attack was carried against the poor. Why didn't the police book cases against those who attacked the poor? It indicates that the land mafia has the support of the police," Narayana alleged.

The police and revenue officials need to answer about the involvement of some private persons when the poor occupy government land for their living, he questioned. He sought to know the stand of ministers and MLAs, whether they support the land mafia or the poor.

The CPI leaders will meet the Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy and explain to him about the biased approach of the local police, Narayana said, adding that they will also move the court by filing a private complaint. "Despite the attacks, the CPI will not rest until it achieves housing sites for the poor," Narayana asserted.

State in-charge secretary Palla Venkat Reddy said that the CPI has been waging Bhu Poratam (struggle for land) to protect the government land. He demanded the State Government to fulfill its promise of double bedroom houses to the poor. CPI national council member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao said that their agitation will continue until the poor get housing sites or double bedroom houses. The CPI will launch a relay hunger strike at Hanuman Junction from Thursday (June 23), he said. Earlier, Narayana met the women who sustained injuries Tuesday attacks carried by the goons of realtors.

Former MLA Potharaju Saraiah, Warangal, Hanumakonda district secretaries Mekala Ravi and Karre Bishapathi, Sheikh Bashumiya, Panasa Prasad, Thota Bikshapathi, Vali Ullah Kadri and M Anil Kumar were among others present.