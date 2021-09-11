Don't spread false news on Sai Dharam's Tej health condition: Talasani

Minister for Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Saturday urged the public not to spread false news on the health condition of the actor Sai Dharam Tej who was injured in the bike accident in Hyderabad on Friday night.



Speaking to media after visiting the actor in Apollo hospital in Jubilee Hills, the minister said that the actor suffered minor injuries. "There was no danger as the actor wore helmet, shoes and jacket while riding the bike," the minister said adding the Sai Dharam Tej suffered a minor fracture.

He asked the media to be restraint and suggested to inform the actor family members and fans not to worry about the Sai Dharam Tej. The minister also urged the citizens not to spread the fake news and said that doctors are conducting tests from time to time.