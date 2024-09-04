doomed to a slow death

Hyderabad: Ambar Cheruvu, also known as Pragathi Nagar Lake, is slowly dying due to relentless encroachment, turning it into a cesspool filled with garbage and sewage from nearby colonies. Once spanning 224 acres, the lake has now shrunk to a mere 90 acres.

The lake, once known for its scenic beauty and the numerous migratory birds that graced its waters each winter, has seen a drastic decline in bird populations. Due to unchecked urbanisation around the lake, bird sightings have dwindled, with hardly any visible now. Even within the buffer zone and Full Tank Level (FTL) of the lake, large residential complexes and commercial establishments have sprung up.

Locals have highlighted that, in addition to illegal encroachments, the lake is gradually drying up. The primary reason is the continuous overflow of sewage, and due to damaged inlets and outlets, rainwater and sewage cannot flow into the downstream Yellamma Cheruvu near Jayanagar in Kukatpally. The lack of proper connectivity causes water to flood lanes and houses, especially during the monsoon. As a result, even a small amount of rain leads to flooding, forcing around 1.5 lakh residents in and around Pragathi Nagar to endure sleepless nights with every downpour.

“Our area is low-lying and was severely affected by the floods in 2020, with water entering homes up to 5-6 feet. Despite filing multiple complaints with the Nizampet municipal and GHMC to protect the lake, no concrete solutions have been provided.

In 2020, there was a proposal to divert sewage away from the lake, but it has remained on paper, with no steps taken to curb the illegal dumping near the lake,” said Sai Teja, a social activist and resident of Pragathi Nagar.