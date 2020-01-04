Double, deceased names will be deleted from voters list

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy ordered the officials concerned to remove duplicate names and the deceased from the draft voters list. He inspected the preparations for the municipal elections at Armoor Municipal Office on Friday.



Speaking to the media, the Collector said the draft voters list was published on December 30 in accordance with the wards in municipalities and the final list will be published on Saturday (January 4) after considering the objections on the voters list. Also, the names of new voters, who had submitted Form 6, will be added in the final voters list.

RDO Srinivas and other officials have accompanied the Collector.