Double whammy for Eatala

Huzurabad: It appears that Election Commission's decision to put Huzurabad bypoll on hold could be a double whammy for the former minister Eatala Rajender who is waging a lone battle against the ruling TRS in the run-up to the election.

First, it wasn't that easy for Eatala who recently joined the BJP to garner the support of the new cadre in a jiffy. It's said that he is finding it difficult to have saffron cadres rally around him with two 'warring' factions of the BJP allegedly tugging in different directions. If it continues, he will have to fight it out on his own to win the bypoll, taking on the might of KCR.

While the TRS camp is busy rolling out new schemes like Dalit Bandhu besides deploying a host of its top leaders to convince the voters, the top leaders of the BJP appear to have other ideas to promote themselves with yatras. But for the former MP AP Jithender Reddy, who is in-charge of the bypoll, none of the saffron leaders is turning to the battlefield – Huzurabad.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy are busy with their Praja Sangrama Yatra and Jana Ashirvada Yatra respectively. So far, neither of them campaigned in Huzurabad constituency. On the other hand, KCR had already visited the constituency for the launching of Dalit Bandhu scheme. He is likely to address a couple of more public meetings after the election notification. With the initiative taken by the BJP Hanumakonda leaders, Kishan Reddy who was in Warangal as part of his yatra on August 20 addressed a road show at Kamalapur.

Observing the developments, it is murmured in the political circles that Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay are more interested in their political interests rather than in winning the bypoll. The rumour mill is also rolling that they do not want another power centre in the name of Eatala Rajender, who is popular among the BCs.

Now adding more woes to Eatala, the ECI wants to hold the election after festival season on the grounds of flood situations and coronavirus pandemic. As Huzurabad seat fell vacant on June 12, the ECI has time till December 12 to hold the bypoll.

"Eatala might find it difficult to hold his cadres together for about another three months. As of now, he has sympathy of people with him, this despite the TRS government's efforts to crack his bastion. On the other hand, the capability of KCR and Harish Rao who can weave magic even in adversity is well known. Unfortunately, the developments may not augur well for Eatala," a senior BJP leader told The Hans India.