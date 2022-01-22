Doubts linger over Medaram jatara

Mulugu: Rapid growth in the number of Omicron-driven coronavirus cases in Telangana and the neighbouring States especially Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, cast a shadow over the conduct of biennial Sammakka Saralamma jatara, one of the largest tribal fairs in the world, at Medaram. The four-day jatara is to commence on February 16.

According to reports, the State government is in dilemma over conducting the jatara which draws over one crore devotees. It may be mentioned here that the State has released Rs 75 crore for organising the jatara on a massive note.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Mulugu district are said to be 279 by Thursday. On the other hand, the pre jatara rush of devotees compounded the issue further. Despite the administration's stringent measures, the devotees turning to Medaram appear seldom bothered about the Covid-19 protocols.

"Already we have situation with the pre jatara rush. It's difficult to handle the devotee influx especially during the peak of jatara. En masse bathing and the crowded queues could result in a disaster at a time when the virus is fast spreading," a health official told The Hans India, on condition of anonymity. Devotees have to stand in queue hours together to have the darshan of the altars. Even though they wear masks, it's difficult to ensure physical distance among them, the official said.

According to temple sources, it's learnt that the government will review the situation with the health officials and Mulugu district administration. Meanwhile, the government is yet to constitute Medaram trust board.