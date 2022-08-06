'DP badalne se kya hoga', KTR asks Central government

Hyderabad: TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday took exception to the BJP-led Union government for asking people to change their Display picture (DP) on social media on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

Participating in the '#AskKTR' session on Twitter, KTR answered questions on various issues, including politics, governance, during a two-hour marathon interaction. He said that, "DP badalne se kya hoga? GDP badalne se desh aage badega. (What is the use of changing DP? By changing the GDP, the country will progress."

The TRS leader reacted sharply to the Opposition allegations that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao violated protocol by not receiving Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Hyderabad. "Where did we disrespect Hon'ble PM? The protocol clearly says that the Hon'ble CM need not attend if the PM is on an unofficial/private visit," he said. When a journalist from Delhi posed similar question in English and sought him to answer in Hindi, he quickly replied, "We don't like Hindi imposition."

On why Telangana did not stop the Centre from increasing the GST during the GST Council meeting and blamed the BJP for the same in public, the Minister said that the GST Council was merely a recommendatory/advisory body. "Whatever they advise and recommend is NOT binding on the Government of India. PS: I hope you know that BJP enjoys brute majority in GST council. (sic)" he tweeted. He said privatisation of all the public sector undertakings (PSUs) by the Union government would have an adverse impact on farmers and other sections of society.

He exuded confidence that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will return to power for the third consecutive term and score a hat-trick in the State, which was unheard of in any South Indian State.

On Modi's remarks suggesting to stop 'freebies' and waiving off corporate loans as bad loans, KTR said it was a matter of perspective and priorities. "PM Modi is opposed to helping the poor but is okay waiving off Rs 12 lakh crore of loans to corporates. That's his style." He advised the Centre to focus on the falling rupee value than dethroning the Opposition-led governments.

When a BJP supporter demanded to know why the Telangana government did not take action against the 'anti-India' protests held against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her speech, Rao asserted that her remarks brought shame to this great nation and made Indians look bad to the world. "For anyone to support a bigot like her, is even more shameful".

He said the TRS government was focused on developmental nationalism.

Commenting on the by-election to Munugode constituency in the wake of MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy switching loyalties to BJP, he said 'let it be declared'. He stated that it was just another by-election and will not change anything. KTR said the TRS will have its alliance with people of Telangana in response to a question on whether the party will align with the Congress or the TDP in the next Assembly elections.