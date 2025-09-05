  • Menu
Dr. Geethanjali Receives Best Teacher Award

Dr. Geethanjali Receives Best Teacher Award
Nagar kurnool: Dr. K. Geethanjali, Principal of Government Arts and Commerce Degree & PG College, Nagarkurnool, has been honored with the Best Teacher Award by the Government of Telangana.

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, she received the award from the Chief Minister at a program held on Friday at Shilpakala Vedika, Shilparamam, Hyderabad.

Expressing her happiness, Dr. Geethanjali said, “This award is a great honor. With renewed enthusiasm, I will continue to strive for the development of the college.”

Faculty members of the college congratulated Dr. Geethanjali and expressed their delight over her recognition.

