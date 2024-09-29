Dr. L Kodandaramulu Elected Unanimously as AVOPA District President

Nagar Kurnool: Today, at the Vasavi Hostel in Mahbubnagar district, Dr. Lagishetti Kodandarama was unanimously elected as the AVOPA (Arya Vysya Officials and Professionals Association) President for Nagar Kurnool District for the 2025-26 term. The election process was overseen by state secretary Pol Sridhar, in the presence of Vice President Kalakonda Suryanarayana.



During the event, AVOPA State President Malipeddi Shankar, Mahbubnagar district coordinator Kande Kumar Swamy, Zone Chairman Boddu Pandu, and State Financial Secretary Kandikonda Srinivasulu offered their congratulations. Former presidents of Nagar Kurnool AVOPA, including B. Ravikumar, D. Rajayya, S. Surender, K. Balaraju, R. Venkatraju, S. Radhakrishna, A. Pani Kumar, and V. Raghavender, as well as vice presidents Kande Sai Shankar, G. Srikanth, M. Prakash, and B. Shiva Shankar, also extended their best wishes.

Additionally, Immadi Devender was elected