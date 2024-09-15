Dr. SA Sampath Kumar Heads to Chhattisgarh After Taking Charge as AICC Secretary; Receives Warm Welcome from Chhattisgarh Congress Leaders

Gadwal: Dr. SA Sampath Kumar, AICC Secretary and former MLA of Alampur, has been recently appointed by the Congress party's central leadership as the in-charge for Chhattisgarh. His primary mission is to strengthen the party's presence and organization in the state. As part of his new responsibilities, Dr. Sampath Kumar departed for Chhattisgarh today.

Upon his arrival, he was warmly welcomed at the airport by Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee President Deepak Baij and other senior Congress leaders. This marks Dr. Sampath Kumar’s first visit to the state after assuming his new role, and it is seen as an important step towards the Congress party's goal of further empowering its presence in Chhattisgarh