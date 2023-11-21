Drama at Bhongir roadshow

Bhongir: In a fiery election campaign on Monday, IT Minister KTR didn’t hold back as he lashed out at the Congress party’s claim of needing “one chance” to govern the State. Mocking the appeal, he questioned the track record of Congress during its 11 opportunities to rule the State in the past.

Accompanied by Government whip and BRS Contestant for Aler, Gongidi Sunitha, KTR engaged in a spirited road show at Yadagirigutta of Aler Constituency on Monday. Simultaneously, with Sitting MLA and BRS contestant for Bhongir, Pailla Shekar Reddy, he took part in another vibrant road show at Valigonda of Bhongir constituency.

During these events, KTR, armed with facts and figures, drew comparisons between the development witnessed in Telangana during Congress’ 11 tenures (spanning 55 years) and BRS’s two terms (totaling 10 years).

In his address to the enthusiastic crowds, KTR cautioned voters against falling for the “magical” words of Congress leaders, urging them to scrutinise the tangible development and welfare schemes implemented by BRS for the betterment of the State and all sections of society.

However, amidst the fervour, a group of youth displayed their dissent with placards, expressing disappointment over unfulfilled promises made by the BRS government. Meanwhile, Youth Congress and NSUI activists took the opportunity to protest the alleged neglect of job vacancies over the past decade during KTR’s road show at Valigonda.

As the election drama unfolds, KTR’s robust defense of BRS’s governance and the counter-protests highlight the charged atmosphere in the run-up to the polls.