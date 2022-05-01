Draw of lots of Haj pilgrims conducted

Hyderabad: Telangana State Haj Committee Executive Officer B Shafiullah informed that the draw of lots (Qurrah) of Haj Pilgrims for Haj-2022 was held at Haj Committee of India, Mumbai, online on Saturday. He said that the Haj pilgrims who were selected provisionally and Haj pilgrims who were waiting list will get SMS from Haj Committee of India, Mumbai directly. The selected Haj pilgrims has to remit the first installment Rs 81,000 each online or in Haj Committee of India account with SBI or UBI Bank by using unique Bank Reference Number in the specified pay-in-slip on the website.

After depositing the advance amount the pilgrims shall submit a copy of the pay-in-slip, along with medical screening and fitness certificate (as per format available in the website www.hajcommittee.gov.in, original international passport and other documents to Telangana Stat Haj Committee on or before May 6, 2022. He also mentioned that the pilgrims must adhere to the last date for remittance of Advance Haj Amount and submission of documents in the Telangana State Haj Committee as prescribed by Haj Committee of India failing which their Haj seat will be cancelled. The last date for deposit the first installment is May 6, 2022.

The Telangana State Haj Committee shall arrange Haj training camps in twin cities and districts and also arrange the vaccination camp for all the pilgrims with the cooperation of social organisation and voluntarily Haj societies of concern districts as per previous practice. For more clarification, the Haj pilgrims can contact on 040-23298793.