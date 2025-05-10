Drinking water, Aadhaar cards, streetlights, & more

Nagarkurnool (Nallamala Forest): During a legal awareness camp held in the Nallamala forest area of Lingala Mandal, Chenchu tribals raised issues demanding provision of basic amenities in their areas.

The villagers requested a hand pump or a drinking water well. They informed that out of the 10 streetlights in the area, only two are currently functioning. They also mentioned that while a check dam had already been sanctioned near Appapur Penta, if constructed swiftly, it would fulfil the drinking water needs of Appapur and four nearby Chenchu hamlets. Villagers also informed that a Primary Health Centre (PHC) has also been sanctioned for the area, but it remains in the initial stages of development. “Establishing the PHC at Appapur Penta would provide medical facilities to surrounding hamlets as well,” they said.

A few residents reported issues, such as not having Aadhaar cards, pension benefits, or ration cards. Lingala Tahsildar promised to resolve these issues within a month. People also requested the allotment of housing for the homeless.

The legal awareness camp was conducted as per the instructions of District Principal Judge D Ramakanth and led by District Legal Services Authority Secretary Naseem Sultana at Appapur Penta. During the camp, information about various laws was shared with the locals and their problems were heard and noted.

Later, fruits were distributed to the Chenchu tribal community during the camp. The DLSA Secretary emphasised the importance of obtaining birth and death certificates, refraining from driving without a license, and following traffic rules. She encouraged the public to approach the District Legal Services Authority, Nagar Kurnool, for help with any legal issues.

Following this, another legal awareness camp was held at Mallapur Penta village panchayat premises. Residents there also reported lack of street lighting, bore wells, and road facilities. They requested pensions, Aadhaar cards, ration cards, and the establishment of Anganwadi and primary schools. Amrabad Tahsildar Shailendra Kumar assured that issues related to Aadhaar, ration cards, and pensions would be resolved within a month.

Officials who participated in the programmes included Achampet CI G Ravinder, SI A Venkateshwar Goud, Munnanur Forest Range Officer Devja, Lingala Tahsildar Pandu Naik, Amrabad Tahsildar Shailendra Kumar, and residents of both Penta villages.