Drone show held in Siddipet

Siddipet: A spectacular drone show, laser show and an enthralling musical night was organised at Komati Cheruvu in Siddipet district on Sunday. The Finance Minister T Harish Rao witnessed the drone show along with his family members. The Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud was also present in the event which was seen by 30,000 people at Kamati Cheruvu.

Speaking to the gathering, Harish Rao said that during the ‘Dashabdi Utsavalu’ he had experienced drone show. “It is then I decided to have this in Siddipet and told Srinivas Goud.

He said let us have it in Siddipet and also in Mahabubnagar,” said Harish Rao.

He said that in the coming days a Shilparamam and a Dinosaur Park would come up in Siddipet. He also urged the Tourism Minister to give permission for a ‘Sky Restaurant’ where people can enjoy food as well as view the entire Siddipet town. He also urged the Minister to allocate a tunnel aquarium at Komati Cheruvu and a virtual reality drone Theatre.

Komaticheruvu lake witnessed a spectacular drone show in Siddipet.

