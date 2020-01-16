Drunk man kills friend in Hyderabad

A man in an intoxicated state killed his friend here at Phase-3 of Kukatpally Housing Board Colony (KPHB) on Wednesday night.

Sumanth and the accused Prashanth had an argument while consuming alcohol. In a fit of rage, Prashanth attacked Sumanth with a knife who suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

The police recovered the knife from the spot and registered a case. They are trying to nab Prashanth who fled the spot after killing his friend.

In a similar case, a man was stabbed to death at Dundigal on Wednesday after being offered alcohol by one Asif who attacked the victim - Yada Goud repeatedly and killed him.