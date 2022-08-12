Drunkard driver creates ruckus in Hyd

Hyderabad: A speeding car created ruckus near Peddamma Temple at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad in the early hours of Friday. The car, which was going on at a high speed, lost control and hit a divider. There was no human loss as air balloons opened.

It was suspected that the driver was in inebriated condition while driving the car.

After getting information, police rushed to the spot and took the driver into custody. They shifted the car to police station. A case was registered and investigation is going on.