DSP conducts a review meeting with border area police officials

The Gadwal DSP Venkateshwarlu has conducted a review meeting with the Police officials of Telangana and Karnataka border sharing districts like Raichur, Yadgir, Kalburgi in Basaveswara function hall at Hindupur of Krishna mandal in Narayana pet district. To set up check post on border areas in view of the up coming elections for the Telangana state.

On this occasion the DSP stated that A special plan has been prepared to avoid any untoward incidents in the border areas before the elections, during the election we met here to take measures to control the supply of liquor and cash we have to set up check posts for 24×7 at the entry and exit points of the border areas in state .Plans should be made to carry out armed checks, established special surveillance to control the traffic of Ganja and other drugs and take strict action against the criminals.The police of both states should coordinate information for the smooth elections. The DSP Venkateshwarlu also urged the officials of both states police to share their information about the criminals,Road accidents, missing, and theft cases. He also advised them to create WhatsApp groups together and share their relevant information.

The DSP of Narayan pet Satya Narayana, Kalburgi, Yadgir, Raichur police officers, CIs Ramlal, Ravi Babu, Srikanth Reddy, Pradeep Thakre, Pulakshya, Daulat, and SIs Naresh, Venkatesh, Nandikar, Vijay Bhaskar, Mallesh, Srinivas Rao, Gokari, Soumya, Baswaraj and other officials have participated in the meeting.












