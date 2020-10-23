Dubbak bypoll: Telangana govt. declares holiday on Nov 3

In the view of Dubbak bypoll on November 3, the Telangana government has announced a holiday to all the public and private offices in the town. Also, all the government offices, schools and colleges will remain closed on November 2 and 3.

Government offices, schools and colleges will turn into polling booths and the officials are making all the arrangements for the Dubbak bypoll. The bypoll for Dubbak assembly constituency will be held on November 3 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Dubbak assembly seat fell vacant following the death of TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy. The TRS party is fielding Ramalinga Reddy's wife Sujatha. She is going to contest against BJP leader M Raghunandan Rao and Cheruku Srinivas Reddy from Congress party.

Cheruku Srinivas Reddy joined Congress party ahead of the bypoll after the TRS party refused to offer him the ticket. Reddy was expecting the ticket from TRS when the party offered it to S Sujatha.