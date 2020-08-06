Dubbaka TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy Passes Away

Hyderabad: Journalist and TRS MLA from Dubbaka Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy died of a heart attack after a prolonged illness on Thursday.

Ramalinga Reddy was 57 years old. He was admitted to a private hospital after he fell sick. He breathed his last at 2.30 am on Thursday. Ramalinga Reddy's body was shifted to his native village Chittapur for last rites.

Ramalinga started his career as a journalist and was in profession for 25 years. He joined TRS on the invitation of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on 2001. He was MLA for four terms from Dubbaka and Dommata constituencies in Medak district. He was known for his simplicity. He played active role in the Telangana movement.

Several party leaders including ministers KT Rama Rao, E Dayakar Rao, A Indrakaran Reddy, SC, ST commission chairman E Srinivas, CM KCR's political secretary S Subhash Reddy and others expressed condolences on the death of Ramalinga Reddy. The leaders said his demise was a big loss for TRS and people of his constituency.