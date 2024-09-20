Dy CM Bhatti to review stalled SLBC tunnel project today

Nalgonda: The Deputy Chief Minister M Bhatti Vikramarka will visit the SLBC tunnel on Friday, along with other ministers, to review the progress, examine the work done so far, and provide directions to officials on the necessary actions to complete the project on time.

It may be recalled that Bhatti criticised the BRS government for its neglect in completing the SLBC (Srisailam Left Bank Canal) tunnel project, which has been stalled for ten years. Despite 80% of the project being completed during the Congress government, only 10 km of excavation remain. Bhatti blamed had the BRS leadership for not allocating funds to finish the project, which would provide irrigation water to 4 lakh acres in Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda districts and drinking water to 512 villages.

During his People’s March padayatra on June 7, 2023, Bhatti promised to complete the project once the Congress came to power. True to his word, after assuming office as Deputy Chief Minister, Bhatti, along with Minister for Irrigation Uttam Kumar Reddy and District Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, reviewed the SLBC tunnel project at the state secretariat.

An action plan was devised to complete the project within two years, and budget allocations were made. The review on Friday will focus on the required funds, machinery, and timelines for completion. Bhatti’s visit will include a review of other key irrigation projects, such as the Nakkalagandi, Dindi, Udayasamudram, and Dharmareddy canal works.