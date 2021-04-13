Telangana: Early bird incentive offers 5% cut in property tax

Hyderabad: The State Government has provided an early bird incentive of 5 per cent rebate in the property tax in all the municipalities if the property owners pay the tax for 2021-22 in the month of April. According to officials, as per the tax collection report, out of the 13.58 lakh assessments in all the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) so far over 8,000 assessments had utilized the benefit. The department has been focusing on the collection of property taxes and had warned the officials earlier to complete the previous year's target by March 30.

Now the government has directed the municipal commissioners to promote the 5 per cent incentive widely in all the ULBs. Director of Municipal Administration N Satyanarayana has asked all the municipal commissioners to sensitise tax payers and ensure 100 per cent utilization of 5 per cent tax concession given by the government which would be available only till end of April.

The director has asked all the commissioners of ULBs and regional directors of municipal administrations of Hyderabad, Warangal regions to review on daily basis till April 30, including on holidays and Sundays and submit daily report to the CDMA so as to ensure that maximum number of taxpayers would avail this concession during April 2021.

The Directorate of Municipal Administration had recently brought out the facility to pay property tax through Whatsapp by earmarking special number +91 90002 53342 with a QR code, which has to be scanned by the users. There are estimated 20 lakh assessments in all the urban local bodies in the State.

According to the officials, in over 60 urban local bodies, property tax collected was less than Rs 1 lakh even after the incentive announced earlier. In five ULBs the tax collection was more than Rs 2 lakh including.