Early morning robbery on the national highway

Unknown assailants attacked a vehicle parked at the toilets opposite the Polytechnic College in Pebberu suburb of Wanaparthy district with knives and stones and stole 14 tolas of gold. According to the details given by the locals and the victims, 8 people from 3 families from Kujan Kothuru village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of Jagtial district were returning from pilgrimages to Tirupati, Arunachalam and other places. Tired from the journey, they stopped the car at the heavy vehicle parking area opposite the Polytechnic College in Pebberu suburb to sleep. At midnight, some assailants suddenly attacked the vehicle with knives and stones and stole 14 tolas of gold from the 8 people in the vehicle.

They also stole the bags on the top of the vehicle. The men in the van attacked the assailants, who pelted them with stones. In the early hours of the morning,

They lifted the bags on the top of the vehicle. The men in the van attacked the assailants, who pelted them with stones. The incident took place at 3:30 am. The victims immediately dialed 100 and the police who responded immediately reached the scene. Three were seriously injured while the women suffered minor injuries due to bites on their necks. The injured were taken to Wanaparthy District Hospital in a 108 vehicle. From there, they were taken to Mahabubnagar.

Wanaparthy District SP Ravula Giridhar inspected the scene. Wanaparthy DSP Venkateswar Rao and CI Rambabu inspected the scene and conducted an investigation. The clues team collected details such as blood stains and fingerprints.