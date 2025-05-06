Live
- Week-long Ganga Jathara begins today
- UP eyes 360-degree urban planning management ecosystem
- TTD gears up to launch repair works on ghat roads
- Nagarkurnool tops State in AI-based learning
- Credit for NH devpt in TG goes to PM Modi: Kishan Reddy
- Trust reborn: Rural hospitals record 33pc spike in deliveries in 3 months
- International expert team visits Polavaram project
- Allu Aravind calls on Sandhya stampede victim Sri Tej
- Motherhood and asthma: Managing respiratory health before, during, and after pregnancy
- NBEMS grants approval to DNB courses at RTC Hospital
Earthquake jolts Karimnagar, leaves people panicked
- Scared people ran outside in fear as the ground shook twice
- Buildings and houses were shaken
Karimnagar: People panicked and ran outside in fear as an earthquake occurred in Karimnagar, Sircilla, Peddapalli, Sultanabad, Rudrangi and Vemulawada. The ground shook twice.
Buildings and houses were shaken in Karimnagar and its suburbs. The intensity in Karimnagar was recorded at 3.9 on the Richter scale. Residents reported that the ground shook with loud noises for a few seconds at around 6.45 pm. This reporter also experienced earthquake two times. After the earthquakes, residents were seen coming out of their houses and discussing the tremors in Karimnagar town. Locals said that they were scared for a few seconds when the ground shook with a loud noise.
“At first we thought it was an explosion in the local quarries, but it was a different sound and the building seemed to be shaking,” they said. Chinthoju Bhaskar from Sircilla said he was sitting in a shop when a chair suddenly moved upright.
A woman from the same area said she was cleaning her house when she fell down due to the tremors. Devotees waiting for darshan in Vemulawada town were worried after the tremors.