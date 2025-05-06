Earthquake jolts Karimnagar, leaves people panicked

Karimnagar: People panicked and ran outside in fear as an earthquake occurred in Karimnagar, Sircilla, Peddapalli, Sultanabad, Rudrangi and Vemulawada. The ground shook twice.

Buildings and houses were shaken in Karimnagar and its suburbs. The intensity in Karimnagar was recorded at 3.9 on the Richter scale. Residents reported that the ground shook with loud noises for a few seconds at around 6.45 pm. This reporter also experienced earthquake two times. After the earthquakes, residents were seen coming out of their houses and discussing the tremors in Karimnagar town. Locals said that they were scared for a few seconds when the ground shook with a loud noise.

“At first we thought it was an explosion in the local quarries, but it was a different sound and the building seemed to be shaking,” they said. Chinthoju Bhaskar from Sircilla said he was sitting in a shop when a chair suddenly moved upright.

A woman from the same area said she was cleaning her house when she fell down due to the tremors. Devotees waiting for darshan in Vemulawada town were worried after the tremors.