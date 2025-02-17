Eatala dubs BC census in TG a political drama

Yadagirigutta: BJP MP from Malkajgiri and party national executive member Eatala Rajender has criticised the Congress-led Telangana government, calling the BC caste census a political drama rather than a genuine effort for social justice.

Speaking at a press conference in Yadagirigutta on Sunday, he stated that if the Congress government was serious about BC welfare, it should conduct the survey through a legally recognised institution and pass a resolution in the Assembly to give it legal standing.

Clarifying BJP’s stance, Rajender asserted that the party was not against the BC caste census and was ready to approve it in Parliament. However, he pointed out the hypocrisy of Congress, questioning why not a single BC leader was made the Chief Minister during its 70 years of rule.He emphasized that unlike Congress, which merely paid lip service to social justice, the BJP demonstrated true commitment by appointing presidents from marginalized communities whenever it came to power at the Centre.