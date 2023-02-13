Eatala hits out at KCR for citing faulty statistics

Hyderabad: Former Finance Minister and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender asserted here on Sunday that no section of people in the State is happy. Though the State government has proposed a budget of Rs 2.9 crore, employees have not received their salaries even after 12 days this month.

Speaking at the Assembly media, he said the ruling party with its majority has been talking about many things to mislead people since it is an election year. "However, people are not prepared to trust what it said.

Eatala asked whether farmers would not know whether the farm loan waiver scheme was not implemented, even if, the government claims it has done so. He criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the State Assembly to cover up his government's shortcomings. He described half of statistics given by the CM in the Asembly 'faulty'.

The BJP legislator asserted that Modi will stage a comeback as PM.

Responding to rumours that he was likely go back to TRS (BRS), Eatala said, "I did not leave the party (TRS). They (CM) shunted me out of the party. I will not go back even if they call me to come back." he stated. "I worked as a soldier in TRS and I will work as a soldier in BJP."

"Similar propaganda of him joining the Congress party was spread when YS Rajashekara Reddy was the CM". Eatala said he would not forget KCR for taking his name and responding to the issue he had raised in the House. Equally, he would not forget the way the BRS chief attacked him during his reply.

Eatala clarified that being a member of the BJP National Executive he has no individual agenda in the House.

Earlier, speaking in the Assembly, he raised several issues and asked the CM to give clarifications, besides seeking extension of the Assembly session for a detailed discussion on issues bothering people.