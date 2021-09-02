Eatala neglected 2BHK housing in Huzurabad: Harish Rao

Karimnagar: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has accused BJP leader and former Minister Eatala Rajender of failing to construct double bedroom houses in Huzurabad Assembly constituency.

Addressing a gathering after laying foundation stone for the Yadava Bhavan at Dammakkapeta in the constituency on Wednesday, Harish Rao said that he had constructed 3,600 houses in his constituency, Minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy built 5,000 houses and Minister Srinivas Goud built 3,300 houses.

He said though the State government sanctioned 4,000 houses in the constituency, the former Minister could not construct even a single double bedroom house during his tenure due his negligence.

The Minister asked the voters whom they vote for, whether to Rajender, who was distribution watches that cost Rs 60, sewing machines or the TRS, which is offering Aasara pension of Rs 2,016.

'Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is the only CM in the country, who helped the farming community. Telangana is the only State to abolish water tax and the farmers are reassured of all support,' he said. Transformers and motors were used to burn out due to low voltage during the BJP, Congress and TDP rule, he mocked.

Minister Harish said that in the past, farmers used to hold dharnas for irrigation water. "Whereas now, water from canals after completion of Kaleshwaram is being supplied to two crops. Loans under Rs 25, 000 were waived off and now waiving loans that were less than Rs 50,000.

All crop loans below Rs 1 lakh would be waived next year," he stated. The BJP was selling BSNL, railway stations, ports and government and all other public entities while the Telangana government was constructing projects like Kaleshwaram. The Centre was plotting to remove reservations given by Dr BR Ambedkar, Harish Rao complained.

He appealed to the voters to support TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav.