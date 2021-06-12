Eatala Rajendar foe from Congress likely to jump on TRS bandwagon

Hyderabad: Amid strong speculations that Congress incharge to Huzurabad Assembly constituency P Kaushik Reddy will shift loyalties to the TRS, the Congress leader on Friday met the ruling party working President KT Rama Rao here.

Kaushik had fought the 2018 assembly election against TRS senior leader E Rajendar, who recently quit the party and decided to join ruling national BJP, but lost. The Congress leader has been fighting against Rajendar over the latter's alleged land encroachments ever since the relations between the former minister and TRS soured.

Reports said that Kaushik has been contacted by some TRS leaders and invited to join the party. The Congress leader was holding political grip and was also backed by some sections in the politically sensitive Huzurabad assembly segment. Big political development is likely to take place in the segment in a week. However Kaushik Reddy denied the speculations of his joining TRS.